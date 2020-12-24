Japan govt panel says people aged 65 or older should get priority on COVID-19 vaccine By

© . FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo
TOKYO () – A Japanese health ministry panel said on Friday the elderly aged 65 or older should be given priority to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The panel also said people with underlying conditions including chronic heart disease, chronic respiratory disease and chronic kidney disease, among others, should also be given priority to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.