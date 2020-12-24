Is there a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Week 16

There isn’t a “Thursday Night Football” game in Week 16, so you’ll have to find something other than watching the NFL to do on Christmas Eve.

Unlike the two occasions earlier in the 2020 season that Thursday was devoid of football, this week’s absence is by design. The NFL purposely scheduled games on Friday and Saturday in Week 16, rather than on Thursday night. While the NFL has played on various days surrounding Christmas in the past, it follows the NBA’s lead this year in taking Christmas Eve off entirely.

There also isn’t a Thursday night game in Week 17, so you’ll have to wait until the 2021 season opener to watch the NFL on a Thursday night once again.

Below is all you need to know about the rest of the Week 16 NFL schedule, including kickoff times and TV channels.

Is there a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game tonight?

There is not a “Thursday Night Football” game on Thursday night, Dec. 24, otherwise known as Christmas Eve. That was the plan all along in the NFL’s scheduling for 2020.

The league opted to schedule one game on Friday, Christmas Day, along with three games on Saturday instead of the usual weekly Thursday night game. It’s the third time this season there won’t be NFL action on a Thursday, but it’s the first time that’s be design rather than because of rescheduling.

NFL schedule Week 16

Friday, Dec. 25

Game Kickoff time TV channel Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints 4:30 p.m. ET FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Saturday, Dec. 26

Game Kickoff time TV channel Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions 1 p.m. ET NFL Network San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals 4:30 p.m. ET Amazon Prime Video Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 p.m. ET NFL Network

Sunday, Dec. 27

Game Kickoff time TV channel New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. ET Fox Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans 1 p.m. ET CBS Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars 1 p.m. ET Fox Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs 1 p.m. ET Fox Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. ET CBS Cleveland Browns at New York Jets 1 p.m. ET CBS Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET Fox Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers 8:20 p.m. ET NBC

Monday, Dec. 28

Game Kickoff time TV channel Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots 8:15 p.m. ET ESPN

Sports on TV on Thursday, Dec. 24

Sorry, no sports for any of you on Christmas Eve. Men’s and women’s college basketball both take the day off, as does the NBA and this year the NFL.

Go make your last-minute present runs or eat some cookies or spend time with your family or just catch up on your sleep before a Christmas Day and Boxing Day filled with sports.