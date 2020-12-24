Is there a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for Week 16

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

There isn’t a “Thursday Night Football” game in Week 16, so you’ll have to find something other than watching the NFL to do on Christmas Eve.

Unlike the two occasions earlier in the 2020 season that Thursday was devoid of football, this week’s absence is by design. The NFL purposely scheduled games on Friday and Saturday in Week 16, rather than on Thursday night. While the NFL has played on various days surrounding Christmas in the past, it follows the NBA’s lead this year in taking Christmas Eve off entirely.

There also isn’t a Thursday night game in Week 17, so you’ll have to wait until the 2021 season opener to watch the NFL on a Thursday night once again.

Below is all you need to know about the rest of the Week 16 NFL schedule, including kickoff times and TV channels.

WEEK 16 NFL PICKS: Against the spread | Straight-up predictions

Is there a ‘Thursday Night Football’ game tonight?

There is not a “Thursday Night Football” game on Thursday night, Dec. 24, otherwise known as Christmas Eve. That was the plan all along in the NFL’s scheduling for 2020.

The league opted to schedule one game on Friday, Christmas Day, along with three games on Saturday instead of the usual weekly Thursday night game. It’s the third time this season there won’t be NFL action on a Thursday, but it’s the first time that’s be design rather than because of rescheduling. 

NFL schedule Week 16

Friday, Dec. 25

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints4:30 p.m. ETFOX/NFLN/Amazon

Saturday, Dec. 26

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions1 p.m. ETNFL Network
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals4:30 p.m. ETAmazon Prime Video
Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders8:15 p.m. ETNFL Network

Sunday, Dec. 27

GameKickoff timeTV channel
New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens1 p.m. ETFox
Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars1 p.m. ETFox
Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs1 p.m. ETFox
Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers1 p.m. ETCBS
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets1 p.m. ETCBS
Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team4:05 p.m. ETCBS
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers4:05 p.m. ETCBS
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks4:25 p.m. ETFox
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys4:25 p.m. ETFox
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers8:20 p.m. ETNBC

Monday, Dec. 28

GameKickoff timeTV channel
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots8:15 p.m. ETESPN

Sports on TV on Thursday, Dec. 24

Sorry, no sports for any of you on Christmas Eve. Men’s and women’s college basketball both take the day off, as does the NBA and this year the NFL.

Go make your last-minute present runs or eat some cookies or spend time with your family or just catch up on your sleep before a Christmas Day and Boxing Day filled with sports. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR