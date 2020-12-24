Is Jisoo of BLACKPINK a Dior Ambassador?

These K-pop idols, with their recently released album, are breaking records and earning millions of views on their music videos. One thing that makes BLACKPINK stand out from other artists is their fashion choices, as these performers each partnered with different brands in 2020.

Here’s what we know about Jisoo and her recently-earned title with Dior.

Jisoo is the oldest member of BLACKPINK

She’s a singer, a dancer, a model, and favorite performer among K-pop fans. Jisoo is the oldest member of the girl group, BLACKPINK. Together, these idols became the first K-pop group to perform at Coachella Music Festival.

BLACKPINK also earns millions of views on their music videos, posted to YouTube. Along with members Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé, Jisoo performs songs like “How You Like That” and “Kill This Love.”

The group collaborated with Lady Gaga for the song “Sour Candy” and Selena Gomez for the song “Ice Cream.” Outside of music, though, Jisoo also attends multiple events in the fashion world.

Jisoo is a Dior ambassador, along with Rihanna and Natalie Portman

Although she’s known for her visuals and her voice, Jisoo also makes time to attend fashion events as one ambassador for Dior. She joins other prominent celebrities who already partnered with the company, including actor Natalie Portman.

“One actress I really love is Natalie Portman,” she said according to one translation from All K-Pop. “It’s a huge honor to be able to promote alongside an actress you really love, for the same brand. Being an ambassador for Dior also gives me confidence. It gives me positive energy to know that I represent Dior beauty.”

Jisoo, who officially became an ambassador in 2020 according to the South China Morning Post, attends fashion events for other brands.

That includes a Cartier Party in Seoul during 2019, as well as Burberry London Fashion Week in 2019 and a Dior “Pop-Up Store” opening. The other members of this K-pop group also attend fashion shows, often for different brands.

The BLACKPINK performers share their love for fashion, partnering with brands like Chanel and Dior

Yes, they love music and performing, but fashion is also important to these performers. In their Netflix documentary, the girls shared that fashion is one element of a performance where they get to be creative, choosing their own looks and encouraging each other with the outfits they chose.

All four members each have their own endorsement deals and sponsorships with four different high-end luxury brands — Jisoo for Dior, Jennie for Chanel, Rosé for Saint Laurent (also known as YSL), and Lisa for Celine.

When they’re not at fashion shows, fans can catch up with these K-pop idols on social media. Music by BLACKPINK, including their recently released single with Selena Gomez, “Ice Cream,” is available on most major streaming platforms.