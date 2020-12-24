India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 1.09% By .com

.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the gained 1.09%, while the index gained 1.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tata Motors Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.90% or 6.60 points to trade at 175.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NS:) added 3.18% or 18.30 points to end at 592.90 and AXIS Bank Ltd (NS:) was up 2.84% or 16.80 points to 609.25 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Infosys Ltd (NS:), which fell 1.25% or 15.70 points to trade at 1237.35 at the close. Wipro Ltd (NS:) declined 0.97% or 3.75 points to end at 381.80 and Nestle India Ltd (NS:) was down 0.82% or 152.70 points to 18580.00.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which rose 2.94% to 609.75, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which was up 2.67% to settle at 589.85 and Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.58% to close at 1993.90.

The worst performers were Infosys Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.30% to 1236.70 in late trade, IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which lost 0.70% to settle at 850.85 and Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.67% to 18598.60 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 947 to 705 and 61 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1597 rose and 1228 declined, while 171 ended unchanged.

Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.18% or 18.30 to 592.90. Shares in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.67% or 15.35 to 589.85.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.57% to 19.9675.

Gold Futures for February delivery was up 0.01% or 0.25 to $1878.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in February fell 0.29% or 0.14 to hit $47.98 a barrel, while the March Brent oil contract fell 0.27% or 0.14 to trade at $51.10 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.33% to 73.524, while EUR/INR fell 0.24% to 89.6775.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.23% at 90.135.

