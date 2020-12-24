In a lonely , a teacher in Brazil creates a ‘hugging kit’ for her students.

While much as the pandemic has been a story of devastation and loss, it has also been one of resilience — of individual people, families and entire communities not only surviving a deadly threat but seeing in the moment a chance to serve others. Some even dare remind us that joy is still a possibility. We asked our correspondents around the world to share stories from this year that speak to the strength of the human spirit, and to how disruption can bring out the best in us.

A few months into quarantine, a teacher in Brazil, Maura Cristina Silva, could tell that her vivacious students were starting to buckle. “I am yearning for your hug,” wrote one third grader.

They had become 57 tiny boxes on a computer screen, leaving her with shaky and poorly lit glimpses into the toll the pandemic was taking on a cluster of families in Padre Miguel, a working-class district in western Rio de Janeiro.

Students with learning disabilities were falling behind, as were those who did not have their own computers.