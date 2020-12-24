If the pandemic hadn’t happened Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would have gotten married

Everybody wants to ask Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt about their marriage. The actors who started seeing each other on the set of Brahmastra are now quite serious about each other and on several occasions, we have heard about their marriage rumours.



Recently Ranbir Kapoor was giving an interview and the actor was asked about his marriage with Alia Bhatt. And the actor finally said something that surprised everyone. He said it would’ve been sealed had the ‘pandemic not hit our lives’. He further then adds, “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick that goal very soon in my life,” he said. Looks like marriage is surely on mind for Ranbir Kapoor. Sweet!





In the same interview, Ranbir called Alia an overachiever, as he said that during the lockdown the actress took up some classes to learn new skills – from guitar to screenplay writing. While the actor didn’t take any classes and rather watched movies and content. Alia and Ranbir stay in the same building in Bandra and hence spent most of the time during lockdown together. The actors will be seen together for the first time in Brahmastra which has been the most delayed project for several reasons.