Huawei Nova 8 series with Kirin 985 SoC and FHD+ display launched in China: Price, specs and more – Mobiles News

Huawei has launched Nova 8 series 5G in its home country China. The series consists of two smartphones — Nova 8 Pro and Nova 8.

Huawei Nova 8 Pro and Nova 8 price and availability

The Huawei Nova 8 Pro comes in two storage variants of 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. While the former is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 45,100), the latter is priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs 49,600).

As for the Huawei Nova 8, there are also 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants that cost CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 37,200) and CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 41,700) respectively.

The two are available for pre-booking in China and will be available for sale starting January 7.

Huawei Nova 8 Pro specs

The Huawei Nova 8 Pro offers a 6.72-inch OLED FHD+ display (2676x1236p resolution) with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 985 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

For imaging duties, the Huawei Nova 8 Pro has a quad-camera setup. This includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a dual sensor setup of 32MP and 16MP.

Backed by a 4000mAh battery, the handset offers 66W fast charge support.

Huawei Nova 8 specs

The Huawei Nova 8 offers a 6.57-inch OLED display of fullHD+ (2340x1080p) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by octa-core Kirin 985 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

For imaging duties, the Huawei Nova 8 has a quad-camera setup. This includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP sensor.

Backed by a 3800mAh battery, the handset offers 66W fast charge support.

