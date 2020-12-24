Howard Levitt: Ontario’s latest bailout of companies means laid-off employees may have to wait until 2022 to get severance pay

Article content continued

Employees were optimistic, expecting to be shortly recalled and understandably reluctant to burn their bridges by suing. Despite their legal right, few did.

As it happened, many employees did not get recalled but had stood on their rights too long, implicitly accepting their layoff and reducing the likelihood of a win if they eventually sued.

They became stuck in limbo, hoping that the Employment Standards Act, 2000 — the legislation that governs temporary layoffs — would come to their rescue. The Act only allowed for a temporary layoff of up to 35 weeks (in Ontario and of different lengths in other provinces). This was a long time to wait, but would come eventually if employees scrimped and saved in the meantime.

To be clear, the ESA provisions of most provinces did not prevent laid off employees from suing for wrongful dismissal at the time of the layoff. But what they did do, for those employees who chose not to sue initially, was give them another opportunity to do so when the permissible layoff under legislation expired and converted those layoffs into legal dismissals for all purposes.

Appreciating that employers were headed for a colossal payday when hundreds of thousands of employees’ temporary layoffs under the Act would automatically end after 35 weeks, the Ontario government bailed out companies.

It introduced the ‘Infectious Disease Emergency Leave’ (IDEL) on March 19, deeming temporarily laid off employees to be on a COVID-19 emergency leave and not entitled to severance pay until the government mandated leave ended.