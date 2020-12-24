Hip-Hop Legend John ‘Ecstasy’ Fletcher Of Whodini Dead At 56!!

John “Ecstasy” Fletcher, member of the early, influential hip-hop group Whodini, has died at the age of 56.

In an official statement from Fletcher’s family, Jonnelle Fletcher wrote: “The African and Native American ancestors have gathered around and chosen this day, during the Winter Solstice, Dec 23rd, 2020 to call upon a most endeared, generous, and sincere soul who graced The World’s heart through performance, hip-hop, family, children and grandchildren.

“John ‘Ecstasy’ Fletcher was a beloved man, the life partner to Deltonia and ex-husband to Carla, twin brother to Joseph, artist, friend, and lifetime performing partner to the Legendary Jalil of Whodini,” the statement continues. “Whodini set a Hip Hop course of legendary status that we are all sure to pass on to our grandchildren.

“Please send love and prayers to our family, and with open hearts we ask the ancestors to cover his soul in peace and tranquility. Play his music if it moves you, and know he’ll be hearing you on his way home this day, Dec 23rd.”

Along with the statement given to Variety, and address was published for fans to send card and letter to:

Cards and letters can be sent to

3799 Main Street

P.O. Box 87176

College Park, GA 30337