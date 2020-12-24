Here Are the 4 Scariest Scenes From ‘American Horror Story: Hotel’

This season is all about one haunted hotel filled with ghosts, vampires, and murder. It also has Lady Gaga as one of the main characters, though, making it a favorite season among American Horror Story fans.

Here are some of the scariest moments of the fifth season of this horror series, titled Hotel.

The first crime scene of the ‘Ten Commandments Killer’ (Episode 1)

This season of American Horror Story starts off pretty strong and surprising, thanks to a new serial killer out on the loose.

This one, viewers find out, is killing based on the Ten Commandments and that includes taking a man’s eyes out and gluing him into a dead woman as punishment for adultery.

The Addiction Demon’s disturbing murder streak (Episode 1)

The rooms of the Hotel Cortez each hold their own horrors. For one visitor, though, his end wasn’t the result of a bad trip. When he’s alone in his room, drug addict Gabriel is killed by the “Addiction Demon,” who sodomizes his victims.

Hypodermic Sally, one of the characters tethered to the Hotel Cortez, comes to his “rescue,” kind of. She tells him to whisper that he loves her and it all goes away.

Of course, that ends with him “dying,” but she at least puts him out of his misery while she’s crying next to him on the bed. During one interview with Entertainment Weekly, show creator Ryan Murphy himself described this particular scene as “the most disturbing scene we’ve ever done” up until that point.

The Detective discovering the real Room 64 (Episode 8)

John Lowe has been all over this string of murder cases, finding the first victim missing his eyes in the first episode. It all starts to come together when Sally takes John to his former room, the room where he saw his stolen son, room 64.

John thinks that taking him there is almost a joke until Sally reveals a secret door and that room 64 is the very room James Patrick March kept as an office. The room behind the room contained the body parts of numerous victims, including those that Detective Lowe was so fortunate to come across.

A closer look at the vampires’ ‘Play Room’ (Episode 2)

Lady Gaga’s character isn’t the only vampire in this series. The Countess had a few children who turned into vampires, spending the rest of their days at the Hotel Cortez.

It’s not all boring there, though. These characters have their own little section of this hotel where they can play and eat candy all day.

Some seasons of American Horror Story, including Hotel, are available for streaming on Hulu. More news regarding the show’s 10th season, and its spinoff American Horror Stories, will presumably be announced in the coming months.