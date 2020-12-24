Heartbreak as Emmerdale and Tracey Beaker actress dies of cancer

Tributes have been paid after the death of Emmerdale and Tracey Beaker actress Kay Purcell.

Her agent has announced the star’s tragic death from incurable liver cancer.

Kay, 57, previously battled breast cancer, but fans were devastated when she announced earlier this month she now had terminal cancer of the liver.

She is survived by her three children, Ashley, Shemar and Indika, and her “beautiful” grandson Levon, the Daily Mirror reports.

In a post on her public Facebook page, Kay told fans on December 5 – the day before her birthday – wrote that she hoped to survive for two more years with treatment.

She wrote: “Over the last couple of months, I have been feeling unwell, I had put this down to my stomach ulcer.

“This was up until a couple of weeks ago I found myself in agony and could no longer deal with the pain. Consequently, I have been diagnosed with inoperable cancer to the liver.

“But with treatment, I have up to two years left to enjoy my with my family and friends.”

Kay expressed her wish to enjoy “one more glass of rum” and live life to the fullest.

“In exactly two years I turn 60, with every will in the world I am going to fight to see my 60th birthday and I will raise one more glass of Rum with you all,” she wrote, reassuring fans she would be sure to read their messages.

“Can you all try and remain as happy and as positive for me as you can for me.”

But her death was announced on Christmas Eve.

“It is with great regret that we announce the death of Kay Purcell at the age of 57,” her agent David Daly Associates wrote.

“Kay was a very valued client who had been represented by David Daly Associates for many years. We send sympathy and love to her family and friends.”

Kay played Cynthia Daggert in Emmerdale from 2001 to 2002, appearing in 187 episodes. Prior to this she had appeared as a different recurring character named Carmel Morgan in both 1996 and 1998.

The actress also went on to star as Gina Conway in children’s show Tracy Beaker Returns and spin-off series The Dumping Ground.