Hayward offers advice to Ball after scoreless debut

LaMelo Ball certainly didn’t silence his doubters in his NBA debut, scoring zero points in the Charlotte Hornets’ loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite having nearly as many turnovers (two) as assists (three), Ball received some encouraging words from teammate Gordon Hayward after his disappointing performance.

“I told him just to forget this one,” Hayward said. “There’s going to be so many nights where he is, you know, playing his game and playing really well. So, I said, ‘Don’t worry about this one at all. We all know the type of player that you are.’ Some days are diamonds, some days are stones and I think it’s something where it’s his first game and, you know, those things happen.”

Hayward is right that focusing too much on one game won’t do the rookie any good. While the media and fans are, of course, overreacting to everything that has happened so far, it’s a long season, and most people won’t even remember Ball’s scoreless performance if he strings together a couple of nice games in the upcoming weeks.

Unfortunately for Ball, he is burdened with the expectations and scrutiny that come with his last name. The Ball family has become perhaps the most divisive in all of sports, in large part thanks to LaVar, the loudmouthed patriarch. For most rookies, a bad game would be seen as a normal part of development, but for LaMelo, it’s an opportunity to mock LaVar’s arrogance. Hopefully, the rookie takes his veteran teammate’s advice and doesn’t let this game stick with him.