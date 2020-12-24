Haunting of Bly Manor creator responds to fan question about potential third season

Fans have reacted with disappointment after the creator of Netflix’s Haunting series revealed that a third season is unlikely to happen.

When a Haunting fan asked series creator Mike Flanagan about the prospect of a third season, however, he responded that the series’ future was uncertain.

“There are no plans for more chapters,” he wrote.

“Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other @intrepid projects for 2021 and beyond. If things change we will absolutely let everyone know!”

Responding to the news, one fan wrote: “I hate to hear this but can’t wait to see what else you’ve got cooking.”

“Sad day!” wrote someone else. “2020 just gets worse and worse. The Haunting series was such an awesome balance of creepy with awesome characters and storylines. It was what American Horror Story should’ve been.”

Flanagan has recently finished filming Midnight Mass, a seven-episode series set to debut on Netflix.