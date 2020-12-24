Hailey Bieber Says She Trusts Justin Bieber But ‘If I Could Take the Jealousy Out of My Body I Would’

Justin Bieber has been in the spotlight for the past decade, since the release of his very first single in 2009. The young star was scrutinized in the media, with every high and every low making the headlines. He couldn’t do much without the public putting in their two cents. Anyone who was brave enough to get involved with Bieber was bound to make headlines as well.

Although he went through several relationships as he grew up in the spotlight, there was only one girl that kept coming back for more. Bieber’s wife, Hailey, has known him almost from the beginning of his career. She stuck with him through some rough times and also left him for a few years. The two found their way back to one another, although it can’t be easy being married to someone loved by so many women.

(L-R) Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Hailey and Justin: In the beginning

Hailey Bieber (previously Baldwin) is a model and media personality. She is most well-known for being the wife of Justin Bieber, but she comes from fairly famous roots herself–actor Stephen Baldwin is her dad. That also makes her Alec Baldwin’s niece, so she is no stranger to fame.

According to Insider, she and Bieber originally met at a fan event in 2009, which Hailey attended with her dad. It wasn’t love at first sight, though, and 12-year-old Hailey had quite an attitude and kept her arms crossed the entire time.

Two years later, the two ran into each other again at the premiere of “Never Say Never.” Hailey was still very young, so the two shared nothing more than friendship at the time. In 2014, rumors began to swirl that the two were dating after being spotted at a church service together. They squashed the rumors, insisting that they were simply very good friends.

They added more fuel to the rumor fire in 2015. They spent New Year’s together, and then later got matching tattoos. The tats honored the daughter of pastor Chad Veach’s daughter, who has a rare condition called Lissencephaly. Hailey also joined Bieber’s family for a tropical vacation in December 2015.

Hailey and Bieber rang in the New Year together once again in 2016. This time they finally addressed those dating rumors, saying that they were dating but not officially a couple. They maintained that they both didn’t want a serious commitment, so they weren’t exclusive. Later that year, the two had a falling out, and couldn’t even be in the same room together.

Hailey and Justin: The second time around

After nearly two years of little to no contact (and a few quick relationships with other people), Hailey and Justin reconnected in 2018. The two ran into each other at a religious conference hosted by pastor Rick Wilkerson, Jr. Hailey says they had finally moved past the drama and nonsense, and that church was always important to both of them. Their friendship had healed, and they were on each other’s radar once again.

Not long after reconnecting at that conference, they began a very public display of affection. The two were seen lip-locked multiple times, and they continued to go to church together. A month later, Hailey was sporting a large ring after the pair went on vacation. Both of their fathers hinted at an engagement with cryptic messages on social media, which was later confirmed by Bieber himself.

Hailey and Justin: Married at last

In September 2018, Hailey and Bieber were spotted at the Marriage Bureau in New York City. Although Hailey denied getting married at first, they later confirmed it in an issue of Vogue. They had a traditional ceremony the following September at a gorgeous waterfront resort in South Carolina.

Both have agreed that marriage isn’t all sunshine and rainbows, and it takes a committed effort to make it work. In a recent episode of Ashley Graham’s podcast Pretty Big Deal (available on Apple), Hailey talked about what it’s like to be married to a man who is constantly attracting other women. She talked about jealousy, and how it’s a normal human emotion, but one she could definitely do without.

Hailey said she understands that someone in Bieber’s position is always going to have women following him, looking for any opportunity to have a physical relationship with him. However, she told him “It’s just up to you not to let anybody think that they can get that far.” She has a great deal of trust in her husband, and she doesn’t seem to be worried about him straying.

She credits this trust to the fact that the couple went through a “zero dark thirty” phase in the beginning. That seriously rough patch in their relationship forced them to be open and honest about the issues that caused the trouble. Once everything was out in the open, it was easier to trust each other and their relationship is now rock solid. As Hailey puts it, “we’re now at the place where, I mean, it keeps getting better. And I know he would say the same thing. It just keeps getting better because we trust each other so much.”