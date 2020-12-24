Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome Son Ice Davis

Gucci Mane and his wife Keyshia Ka’oir have welcomed their first child together — a son they’ve named Ice Davis.

“My wife just gave me a 7 lb 1 oz baby boy named ICE DAVIS thank you,” tweeted Gucci on Wednesday, along with a photo of Keyshia posed in an enormous floral wreath. “He is here!!!!!!”

Gucci Mane is father to son Keitheon Davis, 12, and Keyshia has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

Keyshia also shared an image from the same photoshoot along with the caption “He’s here!!!!!!!!!! ICE DAVIS🧊 12/23/20 7 lbs. #ThankYouLord,” she began. “OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT👶.”

After the couple tied the knot back in 2017, Keyshia said the following during an interview on The Breakfast Club.

“Gucci and I both have children,” she said. “It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but I need it to be private. I don’t need the kids in the limelight. I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.”