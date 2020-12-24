Gucci Mane Announces Arrival of First Child With Wife Keyshia Ka’oir

Instagram

More than a month after revealing that he and his wife of three years are expecting a baby boy, the ‘Lemonade’ rapper discloses that the two of them have welcomed the child they named Ice Davis.

–

Gucci Mane has become father for the second time at the age of 40. More than a month after sharing with the public that he and his wife of three years Keyshia Ka’oir were expecting a baby boy, the Grammy-nominated rapper announced the birth of their first child together.

On Wednesday, December 23, the “Lemonade” MC shared via Instagram a photo from his wife’s blue-themed maternity photoshoot. Along with it, he declared, “My wife just gave me a 7lb 1 oz baby boy.” He went on to spill on the name they picked, “his name ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you MrsDavis he’s here!!!!!!!”

Also making use of maternity photoshoot for the baby arrival post was Keyshia. Along with two pictures from the shoot, the 35-year-old model noted, “He’s here!!!!!!!!!! ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 7lbs #ThankYouLord.” In the same caption, she also swooned over her newborn as writing, “OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT.”

Less than a week earlier, Gucci has expressed his excitement over the impending arrival of his boy. Treating his fans to a sonogram post on the photo-sharing site, he wrote, “Wow my son bout to look just like me.” At the end of the note, he added an icy-blue face emoji, seemingly hinting at the name he and his wife chose for their child.

<br />

Gucci and Keyshia announced that they were expecting their first child together in August. At the time, the “Wake Up in the Sky” rapper posted on Instagram a photo of Keyshia flaunting her bump in black lingerie. In accompaniment of the sexy snap, he simply wrote, “My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir.”

Months later, the two of them offered a peek at their gender reveal party. For the special occasion, he wore an-all blue suit, whereas his wife stunned in a sheer dress covered in blue feathers. In their individual posts, they wrote, “We got a lil baby boy on the way” and “It’s a Boy” respectively.

Ice Davis is Gucci’s second son. He shared a 12-year-old son, Keitheon Davis, with his ex Sheena Evans. The newborn is also not Keyshia’s first child. She is already a mother to two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.