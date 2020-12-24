Giannis ‘upset’ about missing potential game-winning FT

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a chance to win Wednesday night’s game for the Milwaukee Bucks, but he missed the second of two free throws with 0.4 seconds left, allowing the Boston Celtics to hold on for the 122-121 victory. The two-time MVP admitted he was disappointed by his late-game miss but said he was more focused on making shots in the future than dwelling on past misses.

“I’m upset about it,” Giannis said after the game. “But you can’t change it. So it’s done. Hopefully, when I’m in the same position, I can make the next one. That’s the mentality you’ve got to have. But obviously there’s a little bit of a weight on your shoulders [in those situations] because, if you miss, that’s it for your team.”

The Bucks appeared to have the game in hand, holding a two-point lead over the Celtics with less than 10 seconds left, but Jayson Tatum was able to put Boston back on top by banking in a three-pointer with under a second remaining. The Bucks still had a chance to tie the game after Giannis was fouled by Tristan Thompson, which earned him a trip to the line. He sunk the first free throw, but was short on the second, ending the game.

Giannis was his usual dominant self despite the loss, scoring 35 points and pulling down 13 rebounds in just 36 minutes. However, expectations for Antetokounmpo are sky-high, and even the slightest mistake will have critics claiming that he’s not on the same level as other elite players. For Giannis to truly silence his critics, he will need to finally get the Bucks to the Finals.