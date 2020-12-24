Gal Gadot Recaps ‘Wonder Woman’ Before ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Releases On Christmas Day

HBO Max’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is set to release in just 2 days on Christmas! If you don’t have the time or maybe nowhere to watch the first ‘Wonder Woman’, have no fear! Gal Gadot will recap the entire film for you in just 84 seconds! See what they did there?

In the short video, we see clips from the original film as she explains what happened and catches us up to where we need to be for the anticipated sequel! Take a look at the video below that was uploaded with the following caption,

“Gal Gadot describes Wonder Woman’s journey from the island of Themyscira to the outside world, where she encounters new foes and discovers her true destiny. See #WonderWoman1984 in theaters and exclusively on HBO Max December 25.”

Fans and viewers commented on the video, “Wonder Woman has Diana being the fish out of water Wonder Woman 1984 has Steve being the fish out of water“, “Just waiting for my day off this Sunday“, “Watched WW84 already, and it was next level epic…. I mean the story was great and action was next level.“, “The one and only gal gadot, the greatest superstar on earth.” and “SOOOOO EXCITED!!“.

HBO Max’s ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ has Diana facing off against two new enemies, Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), as well as bringing back Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor back from the dead! It is an exciting sequel and addition to the DC Universe.

You can stream ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ from your living room with just an HBO Max subscription, no additional fees needed.

