Former ‘House of Cards’ Star Kevin Spacey Drops His Annual Christmas Video

Kevin Spacey has a YouTube channel and he’s not afraid to use it. Since a scandal involving the former House of Cards actor first made headlines in November 2017, he has largely been staying under the radar.

But his videos seem to be the exception to his rule, a tradition that many have deemed “bizarre” in the wake of the allegations of against him. He’s just released a new one on YouTube that caused him to trend on social media.

Kevin Spacey at 2017 AMD British Academy Britannia Awards | Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images for BAFTA LA

Kevin Spacey faced accusations of sexual assault

After news about Spacey’s alleged sexual misconduct broke in late 2017, Netflix halted production on House of Cards and later decided to proceed without him. The final season of the show killed off Frank Underwood and centered on his wife Claire, played by Robin Wright. The streamer also cancelled another Spacey project before it got off the ground.

Anthony Rapp came forward in 2017 and accused the actor of making sexual advances toward him when he was 14. In 2018, Spacey was charged with felony sexual assault in a Massachusetts court over a separate case involving a young man who was 18 at the time of the incident.

Between 2017 and 2019, investigations were opened in the U.K. and various cities in the U.S. after multiple claims of groping, exposure, or sexual assault were made against Spacey.

In one instance, the victim died before the case went to trial. For the Massachusetts case, the victim invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and prosecutors dropped the charges against the embattled actor.

Spacey has a history of annual videos that are in character

After being dropped from House of Cards, Spacey released his first holiday-themed video in the persona of Frank Underwood. In it, he spoke to the audience in the character’s signature South Carolina accent and suggested people wanted him back on screen.

“Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us, but what we have is too strong, too powerful. After all, we shared everything, you and I. I told you my deepest, darkest secrets,” Spacey rambled.

“I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty, but mostly I challenged you and made you think. And you trusted me, even though you knew you shouldn’t. So we’re not done, no matter what anyone says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me back,” he declared.

A second video dropped in 2019 and he wished for “more good in the world.” Words cannot properly sum it up, but it was shorter than year one’s.

Spacey’s 2020 video takes aim at mental health

Unashamed and undeterred from releasing another themed piece of content his holiday season, Spacey released a new Christmas Eve message. In “1-800 XMAS,” he starts out talking like Frank Underwood but then he switches it off.

Spacey addresses the challenges of 2020 and speaks to those who are experiencing mental health issues. “At this time during this holiday and beyond, even if you don’t feel it, there are people out there who understand and who can help, because you are not alone.”

He urges people to seek help and adds words of comfort for anyone who is struggling. A number for the Suicide Prevention Hotline is included at the end of the clip.

As social media users discuss his latest video and their disgust for him, Spacey’s Twitter account serves as a reminder that his last three posts have all been on Christmas Eve to promote his video releases. Not many are amused.