Fans Still Have No Idea What the Show Is About and They’re OK With It

Wanda Maximoff and Vision are two of the most powerful characters in the MCU, and they also happen to be in love. But as Marvel fans know, Vision was unfortunately killed by Thanos before he snapped away half of all life in the universe, and that makes his death seem permanent.

Despite that, Marvel decided to make a show featuring this superpowered couple, and from the looks of the trailers, Vision seems to be alive. Other than that though, everything else from the trailers seems weird and wonderful, and Marvel fans are excited for that. Here’s a look at what little we do know about WandaVision and why Marvel fans are totally fine with that.

Marvel knows how to handle spoilers

Marvel, like many other franchises nowadays, knows that spoilers can ruin a movie for fans. That’s why Marvel, when it’s creating its trailers, makes sure that nothing in the trailers spoil anything that’s actually important to the story.

Like one Marvel fan said on Reddit, “They’re really doing a good job of not revealing ANYTHING about the story. I like it.”

As a result, while the WandaVision trailers do a good job of hyping the show up, it doesn’t end up spoiling much of anything about the plot. However, Marvel may have went a little too hard on this spoiler control policy, as some fans barely have any idea about what’s even going on in the show.

What is actually known about ‘WandaVision’

In terms of the things that fans are absolutely certain about, WandaVision does definitely feature Wanda, and she is seemingly trying to deal with her grief over Vision’s death. Almost everything else is either a complete mystery or speculation based on the hints and clues that Marvel has decided to show off in the trailers.

For example, like Marvel fans talked about on Reddit, the trailers seem to hint at the fact that Wanda is trapped somewhere. It’s not clear where she’s trapped in, how she got there, or why she’s even there in the first place. This theory is also supported by some comic book storylines that are similar to what’s happening in the trailers.

That being said, other Marvel fans have other popular theories as to what’s actually going on. For instance, another popular theory is that rather than being trapped somewhere, almost everything and everyone we see in the show is just one of Wanda’s creations.

In the comics, Wanda is an extremely powerful character, so it would be possible that, in the show, she uses her powers to recreate Vision so that they could live a happy life together.

How ‘WandaVision’ could tie in with ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

While those fan theories are speculating on where Wanda and Vision are, another popular fan theory takes a crack at what the show is actually building up to. Once again, this fan theory uses evidence from the trailers that suggest a certain villain is ultimately behind all the weird stuff that will happen in the show.

That villain is called Nightmare, and while there’s no evidence that Nightmare is actually behind everything that’s in WandaVision, the strange things that seem to happen in the show are things that Nightmare is capable of doing in the comics.

This theory is also supported by the fact that Nightmare is usually one of Doctor Strange’s villains, and Marvel has already public announced that Wanda will appear in the next Doctor Strange movie.

As such, it would make sense for Marvel to set up Nightmare ahead of time by portraying him in WandaVision. Ultimately though, that is still speculation, and the only thing that’s known for certain is that Wanda will be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.