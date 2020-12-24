Dipayan Ghosh / Wired:
Facebook claims about big losses to small businesses from iOS privacy changes look shaky when one examines the technical changes Facebook announced in response — The social media giant would have you believe that Apple’s privacy update will hurt the little guys. But Facebook’s motives aren’t so altruistic.
Facebook claims about big losses to small businesses from iOS privacy changes look shaky when one examines the technical changes Facebook announced in response (Dipayan Ghosh/Wired)
Dipayan Ghosh / Wired: