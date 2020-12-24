Facebook claims about big losses to small businesses from iOS privacy changes look shaky when one examines the technical changes Facebook announced in response (Dipayan Ghosh/Wired)

Dipayan Ghosh / Wired:

Facebook claims about big losses to small businesses from iOS privacy changes look shaky when one examines the technical changes Facebook announced in response  —  The social media giant would have you believe that Apple’s privacy update will hurt the little guys.  But Facebook’s motives aren’t so altruistic.

