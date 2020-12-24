Ezekiel Elliott ‘on track’ to play vs. Eagles

Last week, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott missed was out due to injury, but he believes his absence will only be for one week. Elliott says he should be able to play in Dallas’ upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m feeling way better than I did last week,” Elliott told the Cowboys’ team website. “Obviously with the rest this weekend it’s going to be feeling better. I actually got out here at practice, ran around some in team drills. It’s definitely making the right steps to be ready for Sunday … Definitely feels better with the rest and looking good for this weekend.”

Elliott has struggled in 2020, having arguably his worst season as a pro, averaging less than 4.0 yards per carry and tying his previous career-high with six fumbles. With only two games left in the season, Elliott is in danger of not reaching 1,000 yards rushing for only the second time in his career. The fifth-year back has rushed for over 100 yards only once this season.

Despite his shortcomings, the Cowboys would still welcome Elliott back. They face a crucial matchup against the Eagles. Dallas is currently just a game behind the Washington Football Team in the NFC East standings, and a win over Philadelphia would keep the Cowboys in the divisional race while essentially eliminating the Eagles from playoff contention.

Fortunately for Dallas, even if Elliott is unable to play, backup running back Tony Pollard has proven to be a solid replacement, scoring two touchdowns in the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers last week.