Everything You Need to Know About Bridgerton Before You Watch

All the Bridgertons are named in alphabetical order: Anthony, Benedict (Luke Thompson), Colin (Luke Newton), Daphne, Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Ruby Stokes), Gregory (Will Tilston) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt).

Anthony, Benedict and Colin all look relatively similar, but just know that the one who’s sleeping with the opera singer is Anthony, the one who’s doing art is Benedict and the other one is Colin.

Colin is pals with (and the crush) of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), one of the daughters of the Featherington family, who are welcoming a guest named Marina (Ruby Barker) into their home.

Regé-Jean Page plays Simon Bassett, a handsome, mysterious duke who refuses to settle down and has some serious beef with his late father. The queen, a powerful yet bored woman who simply loves her gossip and her drama, is played by Golda Rosheuvel.

Each season, the queen declares which young ladies she thinks are most eligible for marriage, and then she waits to see that she’s correct when they do, in fact, get married. When her prospects are not quite as thrilling as she hoped, Daphne joins forces with the Duke to get everyone off their back by pretending to be courting.

All the drama is publicly documented by the unidentified Lady Whistledown, who is basically like regency Gossip Girl and voiced by Julie Andrews.