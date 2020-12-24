EOS Climbs 12% In Bullish Trade By .com

EOS Climbs 12% In Bullish Trade



.com – was trading at $2.5245 by 17:08 (22:08 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, up 12.28% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since November 21.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $2.3713B, or 0.37% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $2.2539 to $2.6591 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 17.52%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.9742B or 2.57% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.9869 to $3.3294 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 89.01% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $23,437.5 on the .com Index, up 0.55% on the day.

was trading at $606.94 on the .com Index, a gain of 1.59%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $436.2740B or 68.52% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $69.1368B or 10.86% of the total cryptocurrency market value.