Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has A Secret Santa! Finds Present Outside His Vehicle In Parking Lot

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is known for his giving nature and has been parading around this Holiday season as Dwanta Claus, giving to everyone and anyone as much as he can. He’s posted several videos on his social media surprising unsuspecting fans but this time, the tables were turned on him.

After arriving at his truck after parking in public, he found a gift waiting for him. He acknowledged ‘the second floor’ for leaving it for him in his post, and said: “you guys know where you are”.

It’s a neat shout-out from him and everyone who left him the gift must feel pretty awesome right now. Take a look at Johnson’s caption below and use the link to view the full post.

“Came back out to my truck and this surprise 🎁 was waiting. I very rarely go to public places, where I actually park, but the few spots I do go to, everyone is always very respectful of my space and my time. The fact that this was just quietly left for me, means a lot. In my nutty life, little stuff like this goes a long way. Life moves fast for all of us – especially during the holidays so this was a nice moment for me to sloooow down and appreciate good people doing nice things. Thank you so much to the “second floor”… you guys know who you are. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your loved ones. DJ aka Dwanta 🎅🏾 #PIS“

Fans commented on the photo, “Ohhh so beautiful“, “Dang you didn’t get my Christmas Card with the fruitcake?! Dang maybe next year but Merry Christmas tho 🤷🏿‍♂️”, and “Merry Christmas 🎄 “.

There are good people all around us, sometimes we just need to slow down and look sometimes. The news and entertainment would have us believe that the world is crumbling and there are no decent people out there anymore. This is a shining example. Merry Christmas.

