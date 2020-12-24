Dr. Dre Files Disputed Prenup Agreement

Rapper Dr. Dre has filed a prenuptial agreement to the court — an agreement his estranged wife, Nicole Young, says is invalidated.

Nicole says the producer tore the agreement up years ago.

The document reportedly states all properties acquired during the marriage are separate — which is good news for both. It means they’ll at least walk away with whatever they individually received or purchased throughout the last 14 years. Nicole may also receive spousal support.

In October, a judge ruled that he does not have to pay Nicole $1.5 million to pay for her laundry list of expenses. Dre was also not being ordered to paying out $5 million for her lawyer’s fees at this time.

Nicole dismissed her security team that Dre was paying for, wanting to sign her own, because she says that the producer has been controlling. She says that Dre said he would fire her security if they didn’t do what he said. Dre maintains that he will pay for his wife’s security, as she has been receiving death threats.