Dominic West and Family Wish People ‘Happy Christmas’ From Family Castle in Ireland

The 51-year-old ‘The Affair’ actor shares on Instagram a picture of him, his wife Catherine FitzGerald and their four kids posing at Catherine’s Glin Castle, in County Limerick, Ireland.

Dominic West has a unique seasons greeting to offer to his fans. Putting up a united front with his wife Catherine FitzGerald and their four children after being entangled in affair rumors with Lily James, “The Affair” actor and his family wished everyone a “happy Christmas” from his wife’s Glin Castle in County Limerick, Ireland.

The 51-year-old’s family photo was shared on the castle’s official Instagram account on December 23. The picture displayed him standing on the far left side, while his wife took the center spot in between their 14-year-old daughter Dora, and their 3 other children, 12-year-old Senan, 11-year-old Francis and 7-year-old Christabel. Its caption simply read, “Happy Christmas from Glin Castle!”

In the past, Dominic has explained the reason why he and Catherine did not sell her ancestral home. “The story of this place is so romantic and so melancholy,” he said in an interview with House and Garden. “Glin enriches my life and my kids’ lives in terms of identity and continuum. My children are surrounded by Irish wit and humanity. They have a far broader existence than they would anywhere else in the world.”

Glin Castle aside, the family portrait came two months after Dominic was caught in affair rumors with Lily. Back in October, he was spotted cozying up to his “The Pursuit of Love” co-star during a break in Rome, Italy. In the pictures surfacing online, the pair were seen sharing an electric scooter as he placed his hands around the “Rebecca” actress’ waist.

In another snap, the Jimmy McNulty depicter on “The Wire” was photographed tenderly touching Lily’s hair while sitting at a table outside a restaurant. In the last photo, meanwhile, he appeared to give the “Baby Driver” star a kiss on her neck.

Shortly after the cheating speculations emerged, Dominic shut it down by publicly kissing his wife Catherine in front of the media who gathered in front of their home in Wiltshire, England. The couple, who have been married for ten years, then stated, “Our marriage is strong and we’re still very much together.”