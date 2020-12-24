DJ and Kimmy Switching Places for a Day on ‘Full House’ Proved Just How Different These Best Friends Are

They may be best friends, but DJ Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler couldn’t be more different. That’s even proven further when the two switch places for one episode of this sitcom.

Here’s what we know about DJ, Kimmy, and the rest of the Full House characters.

DJ and Kimmy have an assignment to switch places

These two have been best friends since they were little. For one school project during a season 5 episode, DJ and Kimmy have to write a paper about what it’s like being another person. As a result, the best friends decide to switch places for two days.

Danny Tanner thinks that’s a great idea. That’s until he realizes that that means Kimmy Gibbler is going to be living in their house. Don’t worry, DJ explains. They’re going to have a great time because Kimmy isn’t really Kimmy. Kimmy is DJ and DJ is going to be Kimmy. Simple. There are a few slight differences, though.

“I don’t do housework, homework, or anything else with work in it,” Kimmy tells her new father.

DJ grabs her rollerskates for a night at the Gibblers

The transition from having DJ around to having Kimmy was pretty different, especially for Stephanie, who shared a room with Kimmy for the time being. Kimmy demanded donuts and the big sister respect but, of course, Stephanie wasn’t a huge fan.

DJ comes back briefly but she’s completely changed, from her outfit to her attitude. Stephanie asks what a night at the Gibblers did to her. DJ says nothing too crazy.

“I’m just trying to get the total Kimmy experience,” DJ said. “Now, back out, squirt. I just came back to get my skates. You didn’t tell me it was roller derby night at your house. It’s me and your dad vs. your mom and your brother in the ultimate grudge match race. No holds barred, no time limit.”

DJ and Kimmy eventually switch back to their normal lives, but fans don’t meet Kimmy’s brother until the Netflix spinoff series, Fuller House. It’s Jimmy Gibbler that eventually has a relationship and a baby with DJ’s younger sister, Stephanie.

DJ and Kimmy are pretty different, but they’re best friends even as adults

As adults, Stephanie, Kimmy, and DJ move back into the Tanner house. Whatever drama lingered between Stephanie and Kimmy melted away, especially when Stephanie married Kimmy’s brother, Jimmy Gibbler. Kimmy also became a main character in the series, getting married alongside the Tanner sisters.

“I think that took a few years, to develop all of her eccentric quirks and her one-liners and her unapologetic insulting of everyone around her,” Full House star Andrea Barber said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “That took some time to develop that character. At first, she was just D.J.’s best friend, and then the character took on a life of her own.”

Most episodes of Full House featuring the character DJ Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler are available for streaming on Hulu. All five seasons of the Netflix original spinoff series, Fuller House, are available on the streaming platform, Netflix.