Dixie & Charli D’Amelio Hulu Series Update – ‘The D’Amelio Family’

The D’Amelio family is really getting a lot of fame these days. Charli D’Amelio has over 100 million followers on TikTok and has become an overnight sensation. Her sister has hit songs and all together, her family has over 250 million followers. Hulu has approached the family and the D’Amelios will have their own show on the network.

Charli D’Amelio: What’s It All About?

This new series will air in 2021 and apparently it has been in the works longer than we think.

The network apparently captured the move that the parents took with their daughters and now Charli, Dixie D’Amelio, Marc D’Amelio , and Heidi D’Amelio will have a chance to show off their life in the Hollywood Hills. The show will take us through their daily lives and show us how they all navigate being famous.

Charli D’Amelio: Family is Getting Hulu Series

In case you are unfamiliar with this family, Charli has risen to fame because of her TikTok videos. She has been a competitive dancer her whole life and decided to start posting dances on TikTok. She dances with popular songs from the radio and her fans love her.

She also got a chance to do some voices for an animated film called StarDog and TurboCat. Her sister, Dixie D’Amelio has been singing most of her life and has released some very popular songs. She is also quite popular on social media.

The D’Amelio patriarch is Marc D’Amelio. He was actually a Conneticut Republican candidate for Senate and Heidi D’Amelio is a photographer, but she used to be a professional model.

The family is extremely excited about this new opportunity for them. Of course, their fans are incredibly excited too.

The show is being produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation and they are also the company that made Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath and the YouTube hit This is Paris.

A few famous producers are also working on the show, including Sara Reddy from Toddlers & Tiaras and Swamp Mamas.

Marc told fans, “We are excited to be joining the Hulu family with a unique behind the scenes look into our life. We’ve always been a very close family, but this experience has brought us even closer and we’re really excited to share a glimpse of our lives with the world. Many people create impressions of us based off of short content, a few minutes or even seconds. But now, we’re looking forward to sharing a side that you will likely not get to see on our social channels.”

