Darrell Bevell will miss game due to COVID protocols

The Detroit Lions will be without interim head coach Darrell Bevell for Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to COVID-19 protocols. Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will fill in at the head coach position in Bevell’s place, with quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan handling play-calling duties for the team.

Earlier this week, the Lions announced they would be closing team facilities after two members of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus. After conducting contact tracing, it was determined that Bevell was among those who would need to miss the upcoming game due to the risk of an outbreak.

Bevell must avoid coming into contact with any coaches or players but can continue working up until the game. He says that he will likely be a “madman” watching the game as a spectator instead of a coach.

“I might need to find a place to watch it by myself,” Bevell said of Saturday’s game. “You know, I can’t even tell you what it’s going to be like. I know what it was like sitting out, but sitting out and knowing that I’m just totally disappointed that I can’t be there and I want to be there for my guys and all the respect that I have for these players.”

While the Lions hope to have avoided an outbreak, the coaching staff was hit hard by the recent COVID cases. Defensive coordinator Cory Undlin is out on Saturday, along with defensive line coach Bo Davis, linebackers coach Ty Mckenzie and defensive backs coach Steven Gregory.