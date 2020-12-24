Dan Snyder: WFT minority owners trying to ‘extort me’

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder once again made headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. A story from the Washington Post revealed that the team paid $1.6 million in a settlement with a former employee over a sexual misconduct allegation against Snyder in 2009. However, Snyder says this is actually part of an extortion campaign created by one of the team’s minority owners in an attempt to force him to sell the team.

“I firmly believe that Plaintiffs’ motion and supplemental filing and the news articles that they have generated are the latest in the effort to extort me,” an official court filing stated.

Snyder’s filing says that the story “includes several quotes from the filing that improperly give the misleading impression” that the allegations against Snyder were legitimate, a claim that he disputes. A story from the New York Times found that two investigations, one by the team and one by an outside law firm, both did not find evidence to substantiate the allegations.

Dwight Schar is one of Washington’s minority owners and has expressed interest in selling his stake in the team, as have fellow minority owners Fred Smith and Bob Rothman. Snyder believes that in order to make the sale happen, Schar is attempting to put public pressure on him in an attempt to force Snyder to sell.

Snyder has offered to buy the three minority owners’ collective shares of the team for a reported $900 million, but no deal has been reached. They own approximately 40% of the team and likely feel that is not adequate compensation.

The NFL is currently investigating the allegations made against Snyder.