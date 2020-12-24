Covid cases in England spike back up to pre-lockdown levels with 646,000 people infected last week

Advertisement

The number of people with coronavirus in England last week spiked to pre-second lockdown levels with almost 646,000 people carrying the illness, official figures show.

An Office for National Statistics report today estimated that 645,800 Brits were infected with Covid between December 12 and December 18, the equivalent of one in 85 people.

It marked a 14 per cent rise from last week’s figure and a 34 per cent jump from a fortnight ago, when the autumn lockdown ended in the first week of December.

The ONS said half of all new cases are the highly-infectious mutant strain of the virus that emerged in the South East of England in September.