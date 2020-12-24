Joe Tidy / :
Cosmetic surgery chain The Hospital Group confirms a ransomware attack after hacker group REvil claims it has obtained more than 900GB of patient photographs — Hackers have stolen the data of a large cosmetic surgery chain and are threatening to publish patients’ before and after photos, among other details.
Cosmetic surgery chain The Hospital Group confirms a ransomware attack after hacker group REvil claims it has obtained more than 900GB of patient photographs (Joe Tidy/)
Joe Tidy / :