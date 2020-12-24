Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

An interrupted holiday season

Despite Dr. Anthony Fauci’s claim of having vaccinated Santa Claus and NORAD’s annual wink-wink tracking of his sleigh, this is clearly an interrupted holiday season from pole to pole.

Bethlehem, the seasonal focus for international Christendom, planned a modest Midnight Mass instead of its usual star-studded blowout. All intensive care beds at the city’s hospitals are occupied, the Health Ministry said.

Rome, which cradles the seat of the Roman Catholic Church, will be somber, too. Italy, like many European countries, is under sharp restrictions to try to slow surging infections and deaths.

And in the U.S., where more than 327,000 people have died from the coronavirus and infections are overwhelming Southern states, families face empty seats and economic despair. Many cannot afford big meals or presents, and those who celebrate may opt to do so alone, in their own households or in small groups.