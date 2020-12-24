Cobra Kai season 3 hitting Netflix early on January 1

Prior to this formal announcement, those nestled in the shared space in an internet-users-and-Cobra-Kai-fans Venn diagram began speculating that perhaps Netflix would indeed release the series’ third season early — both as a treat for viewers, who have taken an incredible liking to the show since it made the jump from YouTube Red to Netflix, and as a way to fill in the empty space on its content calendar. January 1, 2021 was initially set aside for We Can Be Heroes, director Robert Rodriguez’s upcoming superhero movie that serves as a sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D. When Netflix opted to shuffle We Can Be Heroes back a bit to December 25, 2020, suddenly, there was no big original project arriving to the streamer’s digital library on New Year’s Day. Not one to miss out on a chance to add extra magic to existing festivities, Netflix pulled Cobra Kai season 3 up to January 1.

For fans of Cobra Kai, season 3 dropping on Netflix a week early should be the perfect holiday-season gift and the best possible way to kick off 2021. Following the jaw-dropping events of the Cobra Kai season 2 finale, the fates and futures of many characters are uncertain — not the least of which is Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), who suffered a serious injury during the high school dojo-versus-dojo battle. The new season will find Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) looking to his past to learn more about himself — and discover the answer to some burning questions — while Johnny hopes to earn redemption. Now the only sensei at Cobra Kai, John Kreese (Martin Kove) aims to train his students to be ruthless in an effort to bring the dojo back to its no-mercy, all-pain days of old. As Netflix teases, in Cobra Kai season 3, “the soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.”

Mark your calendars for Cobra Kai season 3 to hit Netflix on Friday, January 1, 2021.