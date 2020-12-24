Claudia Jordan, Vivica Fox Think Nene Leakes Is Being Sour and Ungracious Over ‘RHOA’ Exit

Nene Leakes’ former RHOA castmate and current TV host Claudia Jordan weighed in her departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Since confirming her exit from the popular Bravo reality series this past September, Leakes has been vocal about why she left and her feelings toward the network.

Her latest request to boycott Bravo and the show is dividing fans and has drawn the attention of Jordan and Cocktails with Queens co-host, Vivica A. Fox.

Season 13 of ‘RHOA’ saw a dip in viewership

The newest season of RHOA debuted on Dec. 6 and reportedly experienced a drop in ratings. Returning cast members Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, and Cynthia Bailey are joined by newcomers Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali in this latest installment, replacing Leakes and Eva Marcille.

It’s only been two weeks since the show has been back on the air, and according to Showbuzz Daily, viewership has hovered between 1.1 and 1.2 million. As statistics began circulating on social media, Leakes threw shade at the show and implied her exit is the reason for the decline.

Nene Leakes is campaigning for a boycott

On Dec. 20, Leakes put out a call for a boycott against Bravo and its parent company, NBC Universal. She asserts that she’s the victim of racial discrimination and has been mistreated by the network and is asking fans to avoid watching.

In a series of tweets, Leakes is asking supporters to sign a change.org petition aimed at Bravo and to report discriminatory treatment against Black women. One of tweets read, “Racial Discrimination against black women is in full effect! Black women deserve equality.”

During an Instagram Live session with attorney Benjamin Crump, Leakes stated that she’s not asking for a permanent boycott, but feels she needs to have a private conversation with Bravo about inequalities behind the scenes of the show.

She referred to the boycott as “a cry for help” in rallying people to support her cause.

Y’all ready to start this boycott yet? What has happened behind the scenes is WRONG! While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED…TURN OFF YOUR TV’S — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) December 21, 2020

Claudia Jordan and Vivica Fox share opinions on Nene Leakes

While discussing Leakes’ call to action on Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens, Fox and Jordan offered their two cents. Fox said, “I don’t like for people to be such sour grapes. If you’re going to move on, move on.”

She noted that Leakes has come back to the show after quitting in the past, and she acknowledged the former Bravolebrity’s contribution to growing the RHOA brand.

Fox pointed out how relationships are important in business and one can only go so far or “people are not gonna hire you.” Fox believes Leakes’ actions are sour grapes and she’s not in agreement.

Jordan also chimed in and reiterated that her opinion of Leakes isn’t personal and has nothing to do with her appearance on season 7 of RHOA. She echoed Fox’s view of moving on after something is over, but urged Leakes to “stop the bullsh*t.”

Jordan praised Leakes for her hustle and ability to earn millions from where she started on the show. “You accomplished a great thing. Be proud of that! And if you’re gonna leave, leave knowing ‘I did that sh*t. I did it.’ and move on because other networks are watching you,” she said.

Jordan warned that other networks may not want to take a chance after seeing how she’s dragged Bravo during the past few months. “Be gracious and move on,” Jordan urged.