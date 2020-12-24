Christmas 2020: How to download and send WhatsApp Stickers

Christmas is here. It’s time to celebrate with your loved ones. To those who are away, you can send wishes and greetings, one option is to send WhatsApp stickers.

If you are wondering where to find Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp and send them, follow our step-by-step guide:

Pre-requisites:

Latest version of WhatsApp



Working internet connectivity

Steps to download and send Christmas Stickers on WhatsApp



1. Open Google Play Store and search for Christmas WhatsApp Stickers



2. Download any of your choice and wait for it to install



3. Open the downloaded Sticker by tapping on the Open button in the Play Store



4. Choose stickers and tap in either ‘+’ icon or ‘Add’ button



5. Once done, head to WhatsApp and open any chat window



6. Tap on Emoji icon from the textbox area and tap on Stickers icon from the bottom



7. Look for the sticker pack you’ve just added



8. Tap on any sticker and send.



Do note that Apple does not allow users to install third-party stickers for WhatsApp. In this case, you might want to take help from your Android friend and ask them to send stickers. You can add these to Favourites and send.