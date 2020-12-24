Chrissy Teigen: I’ll Never Be Pregnant Again!!

Chrissy Teigen is still in mourning following her miscarriage a few weeks back — she says she will never be pregnant again.

“This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been,” she wrote. “And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly. It’s frustrating.”

In September, Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, announced they had suffered a pregnancy loss. She has been very opened about her bath to healing and has spoken about her loss many times, even penning a candid op-ed.

CHRISSY TEIGEN EATS SPACE FOOD

The former model continued: “But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,” she wrote. “But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day.”