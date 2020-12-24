Chris Lopez Blasts Kailyn Lowry After She Returns Christmas Gifts From Certain People

Instagram

The ‘Teen Mom 2’ star reveals in an Instagram post that she won’t accept gifts for her children from distant family members who aren’t around for so long.

Kailyn Lowry is very particular when it comes to who can send Christmas gifts to her kids. In an Instagram post on the eve of Christmas, the “Teen Mom 2” star revealed that she wouldn’t accept gifts for her children from distant family members who aren’t around for so long.

“PSA: I will not accept gifts for my kids from anyone who doesn’t have a relationship with them all year long. RETURN TO SENDER,” so the 28-year-old MTV personality wrote on her post on the photo-sharing platform. “family, old friends, etc. I am not going to explain why you are not around but can send gifts. Save your money.”

Chris apparently caught wind of the message and quickly sent subliminal post on his Instagram Stories. “Guess we not allowed to send gifts,” he wrote, adding two laughing emojis and a shrugging emoji. “y’all still my dawgs.” In a separate post, Chris, who shares two children with Kailyn, went on to say, “Bruh get over yourself smh. not a good look mr grinch.”

It remains to be seen if Chris’ gifts for their kids, Lux and Creed, were among those that Kailyn refused to accept. However, the former couple has been at odds for quite sometimes.

Prior to this, Kailyn blasted Chris not being dedicated to Lux. The blonde beauty also said that Chris “barely saw” their youngest son Creed after he was born. The tension between the pair escalated when she was arrested back in September for allegedly punching Chris for cutting Lux’s hair without her consent.

In court documents, Chris accused Kailyn of striking him “several times with a closed fist,” adding that she “started attacking him [and] punching him several time[s] on the head and upper torso because she did not want the child[‘s] haircut.” Chris claimed that he “did not fight back” during the physical altercation. It was also said that his sister was the one who “attempted to pull Kailyn off.”