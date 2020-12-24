Chris Hemsworth Pens 10-Year Anniversary Tribute to Wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth is showering his wife with all the love.

On Thursday, Dec. 24, The Avengers star took to Instagram to celebrate his wife Elsa Pataky on their 10-year wedding anniversary.

“10 years together!” he wrote alongside a carousel of photos with the mother of three. “Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more!”

On her own Instagram account, the 44-year-old former model shared a shirtless pic of the 37-year-old actor next to a Christmas tree with a countless amount of presents underneath. In the caption, she wrote, “Santa brought me a Thor action figure for Christmas.”



The happily married couple share three children together, India Rose, 8, and 6-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha. And as picture-perfect the family may look, Elsa attempts to keep the “perfect couple” rumors at bay. During an interview with Australia’s Body + Soul back in August, the Strong: How to Eat, Move and Live with Strength and Vitality author shared she and Chris are not without their flaws.