China to suspend direct flights to and from the United Kingdom By

© . FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin speaks during a news conference in Beijing
BEIJING () – China will suspend direct flights to and from the United Kingdom, Wang Wenbin, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Thursday, citing the emergence of a new coronavirus strain.
“After much consideration, China has decided to take reference from others countries and suspend flights to and from UK,” Wang told reporters at a daily briefing.
