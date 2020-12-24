China suspends more Australia timber imports citing pests in cargoes By

BEIJING () – China has suspended imports of timber from Australia’s New South Wales and Western Australia after local customs offices found pests in cargoes from those states, the General Administration of Customs said late on Wednesday.
The ban, effective from Wednesday, came after China suspended timber shipments from some Australian states including Victoria and Queensland, amid worsening relations between Beijing and Canberra.
