Chevy Chase Returns As Clark Griswold From ‘Christmas Vacation’

Chevy Chase recently reprised his iconic role as Clark Griswold from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation in a new ad. The ad is for the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E. Any fan of the film will remember the scene he recreates… when he tries to turn on the Christmas lights.

Beverly D’Angelo also returns to her former role in the ad. In the ad, instead of being distracted by the lights, they all look to the Mustang Mach-E in the driveaway. Reports show that the ad was inspired by the success of the Super Bowl ad for Fiat Chrysler’s Jeep brand that featured Bill Murray. In the ad, he reprised his role from Groundhog Day.

Chevy Chase reprises his role as Clark Griswold in a new ad

Chevy released a statement about the ad that read, “It’s great to be back for another Christmas with my on-screen family and its rotating assortment of kids – and I have Ford and Mustang Mach-E to thank for paying me to do it. I suppose you’re expecting some sort of riff on electric cars, but I can say with 85% certainty that this thing probably won’t cause any blackouts in your neighborhood when you plug it in.”

Christmas Vacation first came out in 1989. It was based on a short story and remains a holiday classic to this day. What is your favorite scene in the film?

Have you seen the ad yet? If you haven’t, watch below: