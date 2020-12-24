Cheryl Burke Revealed Who Her Favorite Dancer Was

When Abby Lee Miller abruptly walked off Dance Moms in the show’s seventh season, it wasn’t too long before the producers found a replacement. The producers selected Cheryl Burke to join the cast as the teacher who would help lead the Irreplaceables team to victory. The girls were, of course, eager to work with someone who was so well-respected in the ballroom dance community. But how did Burke feel about working with the girls?

In a recent YouTube video, Burke chronicled her time within the Dance Moms cast and gave her honest opinions about her experience on the show. She admitted that she did fight with the moms but she also shared that she was happy to serve as a mentor to Nia Sioux, Chloé Lukasiak, Camryn Bridges, Kalani Hilliker, and Kendall Vertes. The Dancing with the Stars alum also detailed what it was like to work with each girl and shared who her favorite dancer was.

Cheryl Burke reflects on the ‘Dance Moms’ cast

Burke first spoke about Sioux, who had been on Dance Moms the longest. She shared that, in her opinion, Sioux had lost her passion for dance but she wanted to work with her on embracing her womanhood and bringing that to her dance performances. Burke added that Vertes too had lost her passion for dance but unlike Sioux’s, it seemed to be gone permanently.

Burke did, however, cite that Vertes had talent outside of dance. “She was the class clown,” Burke shared about Vertes. “She made everybody laugh. It was like secrets and it was all that little jokester. She’s hysterical. She should be a stand-up comedian.” Contrarily, someone Burke thought had the most talent dancing-wise was the Irreplaceables team member who joined the Dance Moms cast last.

The ‘DWTS’ champ reveals her favorite dancer

Bridges was someone who Burke singled out as being a particularly strong dancer, whether she was performing or not. “She was, for me, the most talented of all the dancers,” Burke shared. “I enjoyed watching her perform and practice.” But even though the choreographer felt that Bridges had the most natural talent, it was another person in the Dance Moms cast who was her favorite dancer.

“Kalani, she was my favorite as far as dancing goes,” Burke shared. “She is very talented and she was like very sexy as um as a dancer. Her flexibility was out of control. Her um the way that she just held herself, in general, her balance and her attention to detail I really appreciated,” Burke shared about the Arizona native. And while Burke loved working with Hilliker from a dancing perspective, it was Lukasiak with whom she had the best personal relationship.

Burke bonded with Chloé Lukasiak the most

“Chloé is the one I bonded with the most,” the ballroom champion admitted about Lukasiak. “Chloé’s heart is just so pure and she’s also not afraid to be vulnerable.” It checks out that Burke bonded with Lukasiak the most because the pair recently did a joint Instagram live together where they caught up, talked about life, and briefly discussed Dance Moms. But despite being closest to Lukasiak, Burke seems to have a soft spot for all the girls and wish them all well, which is more than we can say for Abby Lee Miller.