Cheap Galaxy Buds Live deal: Score these true wireless earbuds at their best-ever price today only

If you’re on the hunt for true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation that don’t cost as much as the Apple AirPods Pro, you’ll want to consider the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. These earbuds regularly sell for $169.99, though right now Woot has them on sale for $109.99 for just one day only.

The deal forms a part of Woot’s ‘Gifts that Santa Forgot sale that features Christmas Eve savings on audio products, Amazon smart home devices, and 4K TV sets.

Wireless freedom Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live are true wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation, long-lasting battery life, three built-in microphones for stellar call quality, and 12mm speakers with sound by AKG. Prime members save an extra $10 today. $109.99 $169.99 $60 off

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are equipped with 12mm speakers with sound by AKG. They sit softly inside the ear and feature active noise cancellation that lets you block out disturbances around you so you can truly focus on whatever’s playing. There’s even a setting that will let voices and announcements through so you can hear them even with the noise cancellation on. They’re available in five colors — Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Red, Mystic Blue, and Mystic White — all of which are on sale today.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

These earbuds can last for up to eight hours on a single charge, and with the included charging case, you can keep them powered up for nearly 30 hours while on-the-go. In our review of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, the earbuds scored a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our badge of recommendation thanks to features like their one-size-fits-all design and support for Qi wireless charging.

Unlike a lot of Woot deals, the Galaxy Buds Live on sale today are in new condition, though the main difference is that the warranty provided is only 90 days in length so take that into account when considering the price versus going brand new.

Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you’re not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You’ll also gain access to all of Prime’s usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and much more.