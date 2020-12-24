Charge around the world with Aukey’s USB-C travel adapter on sale for $16

2020 hasn’t exactly been the best year for traveling, to say the least, but with any luck during 2021, taking a trip overseas again might not be such a scary thought. If you’re already beginning to plan your next vacation or business trip to another country, Aukey’s Universal Travel Plug Adapter should be at the top of your packing list.

This USB-C Travel Adapter normally sells for $24.99 at Amazon but is on sale for only $15.74 today. You’ll just need to clip the coupon on its product page and then use promo code EUZ2HPWH during checkout to bring its price this low. That marks the best deal we’ve seen on this new product since its release in early October and saves you almost 40% off its full cost.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Plug in Aukey Universal USB-C Travel Plug Adapter

Aukey’s universal travel charger features two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and an AC outlet. There are 4 international adapters inside for EU, UK, US, and AU outlets. Clip the on-page coupon and enter the below code to save. $15.74 $24.99 $9 off

Aukey’s travel adapter offers worldwide compatibility with four built-in international adapters, including EU, UK, US & AU. That enables charging in over 150 countries. Plus, it can be used with most electronic devices rated up to 2300W at 230V or 1100W at 110V. This travel adapter features two standard USB-A ports as well as a USB-C connector for plugging in all of your tech on the go. On top of that, there’s an AC outlet for larger items like your laptop.

With multi-national safety certificates, Aukey’s adapter is designed to protect against overcurrent, overheating, short-circuiting, and overvoltage. It’s also 30% smaller than standard adapters and boasts better heat dissipation than the competition. Aukey even includes a 2-year warranty with the purchase.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you’ve never been a member before, you can score a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free with two-day shipping with no order minimum. You’ll also gain access to the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.