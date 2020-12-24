Carson Wentz trade increasingly likely?

After months of watching the Philadelphia Eagles struggle under Carson Wentz, head coach Doug Pederson finally made a change by starting Jalen Hurts. With things going so well thanks to the rookie quarterback’s success, Wentz could be on his way out of Philadelphia.

It’s been a turbulent season in Philadelphia, with the team experiencing a myriad of injuries and team-wide struggles. Feeling the pressure of the NFL’s coaching hot seat, Pederson made Hurts his starting quarterback, and the decision could have lasting implications.

Wentz came into the 2020 NFL season as the Eagles’ unquestioned franchise quarterback. While the front office spent a second-round pick on Hurts, many believed he was a developmental piece who would be traded later on.

Instead, everything spiraled out of control for Wentz. Entering Week 13, he was one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL, and the team sat at 3-8-1. Pederson benched Wentz with the calls for change growing louder, either at quarterback or head coach, and made Hurts the starter.

Hurts immediately proved himself in his first NFL start, stunning the New Orleans Saints and demonstrating he deserved a greater opportunity. While Philadelphia lost to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, the rookie recorded 338 passing yards, 63 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. Now, he will be the starter for the remainder of the season and likely heading into 2021.

NBC Sports’ Peter King shared this week that he believes the likelihood of Wentz being traded this offseason is significantly increasing. Following the quarterback’s struggles and his reported displeasure with the organization, King said the odds of Wentz playing elsewhere in 2021 have skyrocketed from 34% to 52%.