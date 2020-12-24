Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally By .com

Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally



.com – was trading at $0.153776 by 17:46 (22:46 GMT) on the .com Index on Thursday, up 10.19% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since December 24.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $4.768656B, or 0.74% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.131817 to $0.154008 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 6.36%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.515489B or 0.80% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1264 to $0.1705 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 88.61% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $23,706.5 on the .com Index, up 1.86% on the day.

was trading at $614.27 on the .com Index, a gain of 2.76%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $439.815833B or 68.43% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $69.789453B or 10.86% of the total cryptocurrency market value.