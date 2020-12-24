Camilla Luddington Says Her Favorite Jo Moment ‘Might Surprise People’

Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington says that her personal favorite moments involving her character, Jo, change frequently. However, there’s one that she cherishes above others, in part because she helped make it happen. Learn about the surprising Grey’s scene Luddington really enjoyed.

Camilla Luddington joined ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in Season 9

Luddington began portraying Jo Wilson in Grey’s Anatomy Season 9. Jo joins the staff at Grey Sloan Memorial as an intern, befriending Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) early on due to their similar backgrounds. Their relationship grew romantic over time, but despite getting married twice) it ended in divorce.

Jo is a fan-favorite character, in part due to everything that she’s been through. From her abusive ex-husband to learning about the circumstances surrounding her conception, Jo hasn’t had it easy. But she’s become an asset at the hospital, pioneering new procedures alongside her friend and mentor, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

Jo’s friendship with Schmitt has evolved over time

In season 14, Jo, then a resident, beings working with the new interns. In that group is Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli), who comes across as the stereotypical fumbling nerd (complete with glasses). However, Schmitt gains confidence after meeting Nico Kim (Alex Landi), who helps him come to terms with his sexuality.

At first, Jo and Schmitt aren’t close. But one-night stand, they continued to interact. When Alex left her, Jo felt lonely living alone. At the same time, Schmitt was looking for a place to live after splitting up with Nico. He moved in with Jo in season 16, and they’ve been friends ever since.

Luddington’s favorite ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ moment involves Schmitt

One of the characters’ earliest interactions came before they were friends. “This one, I feel like, might surprise people,” she told BuzzFeed. “I think one of my favorite scenes for Jo is actually the scene where she wakes up after having sex with [Schmitt], and she creeps out of his mum’s basement and steps on his glasses.”

“It’s this really short scene, but it was something I’d actually pitched to [showrunner] Krista Vernoff in the summer,” Luddington continued. “To see it comes to fruition and with him — and he was so funny, and the whole thing was hysterical. That is actually my favorite moment that I can think of.”

Luddington and Borelli have a sweet friendship off screen

The on-screen relationship between Luddington and Borelli’s characters bleeds into their off-screen friendship. “I text Jake all the time,” Luddington said in the BuzzFeed interview of which cast members she’s closest to. And the two often tweet about their interactions while watching Grey’s Anatomy along with fans.

“jo and levi, I love that friendship, don’t you?” a viewer asked Luddington. “Yes I do!!!” she replied. “Uggg I love my scenes with @camilluddington,” Borelli tweeted. “Always,” she quote-tweeted in response. He even referenced their hookup. “Jo and Levi finally made it back in bed together… lol jk,” Borelli wrote of a strictly platonic season 17 moment.