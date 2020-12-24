BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, BCH, LINK, BNB, ADA, DOT, XLM By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

Price analysis 12/23: BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, BCH, LINK, BNB, ADA, DOT, XLM

The current crypto bull run has been spearheaded by (BTC). As the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has previously hinted that Bitcoin is not a security, the regulator’s current lawsuit against is unlikely to stop the institutional inflow of money into Bitcoin.

However, a few altcoins that may be at risk of facing a similar fate as Ripple could face selling pressure. Due to a change in sentiment, retail investors may sell some of their altcoin holdings and shift to Bitcoin.

daily chart. Source: TradingView
ETH/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView
XRP/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView